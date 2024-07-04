Hello User
Government decides not to intervene in Airtel, Reliance Jio tariff hike, the first in 3 years | Here's why

Written By Alka Jain

Telecom companies Airtel and Reliance Jio raised mobile tariffs, impacting millions of subscribers. But the government has decided not to intervene in the first hike in three years.

Telecom companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio raise prices for data packs.

The Government of India and telecom regulator have decided not to intervene or prevent telecom companies from raising mobile tariffs, The Economic Times reported.

Telecom tariffs in India remain among the lowest globally, prompting authorities to urge companies to prioritize improving service quality, officials said, adding the situation is “not critical."

"There is enough competition in the telecom sector, and the situation is not critical.... Consumers may feel some pinch of the price rise, but the hike has happened after three years," an official told ET.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have implemented price increases across various data packs starting July 3, affecting both prepaid and postpaid users. This adjustment, impacting millions of subscribers, includes their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans despite the price hike.

Airtel's new prices for prepaid plans

Airtel has updated the pricing of several of its popular plans, aiming to strike a balance between affordability and improved service offerings. Among the revised prepaid plans are:

- 1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 299, up from the previous 265

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 349 from 299

- 2GB/day (28 days): Now at 409, previously 359

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 859, up from 719

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 979, previously 839

Reliance Jio's revised plans

Reliance Jio has updated its plans, significantly changing several popular options. The company has adjusted its two annual prepaid plans, previously priced at 1,559 and 2,999, now costing 1,899 and 3,599, respectively. Other revised plans include:

- 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3,599, up from 2,999

- 3GB/day (84 days): Now at 1199, up from 999

- 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 859, previously 719

- 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 799, up from 666

- 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at 449

- 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 299 from 239

- 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 349, up from 299

