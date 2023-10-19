Govt directive on aviation leasing likely

Government may issue directive on Go First lessors reclaiming planes and engines after changes in IBC

New Delhi: The government may issue a follow-up directive clarifying whether Go First lessors can reclaim their planes and engines following the recent changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by the ministry of corporate affairs, the government's counsel told the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

During court proceedings, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said they have asked the government to pass an executive direction as the legal opinions received on the issue are being accompanied by various disclaimers and do not provide a clear resolution.

The resolution professional (RP) tasked with overseeing Go First argued that changes in the IBC are merely a notification and not an amendment. The RP also contended that the Delhi High Court is not the appropriate forum for lessors to address these changes. Instead, they should approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to inquire whether the moratorium order issued on 10 May still applies following the new notification. The lessors have again said they can take back their aircraft from Go First as the new notification replaces the moratorium.

According to the new rules announced on 3 October, Section 14(1) of the IBC—that imposes a moratorium on insolvency proceedings—no longer applies to transactions, arrangements, or agreements concerning aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters. Go First's lessors are leveraging this amendment to their advantage in tribunals and courts to repossess their assets from the airline. Nevertheless, delays may occur due to changes in the composition of the NCLT bench handling the case.

In a related matter, the same single bench of the High Court, on 12 October, directed the airline’s Resolution Professional to provide essential aircraft documents to its lessors within seven days. These documents include records of engine parts removal, airframe details, storage information, historical data, online records, and any documents pertinent to the airworthiness of the aircraft.

The court in the same order has also allowed lessors to keep 24-hour security services to protect their aircraft but at their own expense as court finds evidence of "cannibalisation" of the aircraft.

In an interim order issued in July, a single-judge bench of the High Court allowed lessors to inspect the grounded planes.

This order was subsequently upheld by a division bench of the High Court and later by the Supreme Court.

Jindal Power, owned by billionaire Naveen Jindal, had submitted an expression of interest for Go First, but as earlier reported by Mint the bid is only to explore the potential of the company and the industry, but may not result in a bid for acquiring the grounded airline.

