Govt eases FDI rules to aid BPCL privatisation: Report

Govt eases FDI rules to aid BPCL privatisation: Report1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
Govt wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise ₹1.75 trillion from stakes in companies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise ₹1.75 trillion from stakes in companies
New Delhi: India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, two government sources said.
New Delhi: India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, two government sources said.
"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.
"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.
India so far allows 49% foreign direct investment in state-run oil and gas companies. The government wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL, India's second-largest state-run refiner, in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise ₹1.75 trillion ($23.5 billion) from stakes in companies.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!