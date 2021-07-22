Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Govt eases FDI rules to aid BPCL privatisation: Report

Govt eases FDI rules to aid BPCL privatisation: Report

Premium
BPCL
1 min read . 05:25 PM IST Reuters

Govt wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise 1.75 trillion from stakes in companies

New Delhi: India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, two government sources said.

New Delhi: India's federal cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp, two government sources said.

"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.

"Foreign investment up to 100% under automatic route is allowed in cases where government has accorded in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the PSU (public sector undertaking) engaged in petroleum and natural gas sector," said one of the sources.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India so far allows 49% foreign direct investment in state-run oil and gas companies. The government wants to sell its near 53% stake in BPCL, India's second-largest state-run refiner, in this financial year ending in March 2022, as part of plans to raise 1.75 trillion ($23.5 billion) from stakes in companies.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Jubilant FoodWorks hits record high on strong sales rec ...

Premium

Polycab shares fall despite 93% jump in revenue

Premium

4 reasons why Sensex ended 639 points higher today

Premium

Vaccine inequality deepening, at home, and across the world

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!