NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs has exempted banks placed under moratorium from the purview of Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) merger regulations. The move comes in the wake of State Bank of India’s planned bailout of distressed private lender Yes Bank.

Earlier, the ministry had exempted regional rural banks and state-run banks from CCI’s merger provisions as the RBI is the financial sector’s regulator.

In a notification signed on Wednesday, the ministry said it was exempting a banking company against which a moratorium is notified under section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act from the purview of Competition Act’s sections dealing with merger regulations. The notification said the move was “in public interest for a period of five years from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette.

CCI regulates mergers in order to ensure that reduction in the number of players in an industry does not stifle competition in the market and wherever it finds that terms of the transaction adversely impacts competition, modifications are suggested. RBI had said on 5 March that in public interest and the interest of the bank’s depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the central government for imposing a moratorium under section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949 in the case of Yes Bank. The moratorium was in effect from that day.

