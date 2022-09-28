Govt mulls IDBI stake sale options

Dipam secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said earlier this month that the government will seek expressions of interest to sell its stake in IDBI Bank soon, noting that the bank’s improved performance had raised investor interest. IDBI Bank was under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action framework, which imposes several curbs on banks, including on lending, from May 2017 to March 2021. Two months after the bank exited the framework, the cabinet committee on economic affairs gave in-principle approval for its strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control.