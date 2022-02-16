OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Govt extends capacity development scheme till March 2026

Govt extends capacity development scheme till March 2026

The outlay approved for the continuation of the capacity development scheme during 15th Finance Commission cycle is ₹3,179 crore, MoSPI said in a statement.Premium
The outlay approved for the continuation of the capacity development scheme during 15th Finance Commission cycle is 3,179 crore, MoSPI said in a statement.
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2022, 05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The capacity development scheme is an ongoing central sector scheme of MoSPI with an overall objective to augment infrastructural, technical as well as manpower resources for enabling availability of credible and timely official statistics.

Listen to this article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the capacity development (CD) scheme till March 2026 or further review, whichever is earlier, according to an official statement.

The outlay approved for the continuation of the scheme during 15th Finance Commission cycle is 3,179 crore.

The capacity development scheme is an ongoing central sector scheme of MoSPI (Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation) with an overall objective to augment infrastructural, technical as well as manpower resources for enabling availability of credible and timely official statistics.

The scheme comprises capacity development (Main) scheme and two sub schemes viz. support for statistical strengthening (SSS) and economic census (EC).

"It encompasses all statistical and data management activities of the ministry and plays a crucial role in generation and maintenance of official statistical system of the country," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

"The large-scale sample surveys undertaken by the ministry cover important aspects of the economy and provide data inputs for policy framing of the government. Besides facilitating evidence-based decision making, these surveys are also utilized by the government for policy planning," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout