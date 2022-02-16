Govt extends capacity development scheme till March 2026

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the capacity development (CD) scheme till March 2026 or further review, whichever is earlier, according to an official statement.

The outlay approved for the continuation of the scheme during 15th Finance Commission cycle is ₹3,179 crore.

The capacity development scheme is an ongoing central sector scheme of MoSPI (Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation) with an overall objective to augment infrastructural, technical as well as manpower resources for enabling availability of credible and timely official statistics.

The scheme comprises capacity development (Main) scheme and two sub schemes viz. support for statistical strengthening (SSS) and economic census (EC).

"It encompasses all statistical and data management activities of the ministry and plays a crucial role in generation and maintenance of official statistical system of the country," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

"The large-scale sample surveys undertaken by the ministry cover important aspects of the economy and provide data inputs for policy framing of the government. Besides facilitating evidence-based decision making, these surveys are also utilized by the government for policy planning," it added.

