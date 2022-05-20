Govt extends deadline for FSNL strategic sale

FSNL is a Mini Ratna II CPSE, a 100% subsidiary of MSTC, incorporated in 1979 to provide steel mill services including processing steel mills slag for recovery of iron scrap and other metallics. The company has nine steel plants in India, and specialises in the recovery and processing of scrap from slag and refuse generated during iron and steel making across different steel plants. It offers services for dig and haul of blast furnaces and steel melting shop slag at slag yards, processing of iron and steel skulls, mill rejects and maintenance scrap as per the specific requirements of its customers.

