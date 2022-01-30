Govt extends tenure of IPO-bound LIC's chairman for 1 year: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the extension, M R Kumar will continue as chairman of LIC till March 2023, the sources said.
This is the second extension for the LIC chairman. Last year in June, he was given a nine-month extension in a view of LIC's proposed initial public offering towards the end of the current financial year.
The government had extended the term of M R Kumar from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, the date when he completes three years, the sources said.
The government is looking to list LIC during the current financial year in line with the Budget announcement.
In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC will be floated in 2021-22 as part of the ambitious ₹1.75-lakh crore disinvestment target.
The government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, it is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of ₹8-10 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, the government has significantly increased the authorised capital of LIC to ₹25,000 crore from ₹100 crore to facilitate the listing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
