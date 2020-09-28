Govt extends various compliance relief schemes amid pandemic

The government has extended various schemes giving businesses flexibility and relief on statutory compliance requirements in view to the difficulties during the oronavirus pandemic, finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday on Twitter.

As per this, companies can now hold board meetings through video conference or other audio-visual means till end of December. As per an earlier order, this facility was available till end of September.

Also, companies are free to hold extra-ordinary general meetings through video conference or other audio-visual means till end of December.

The corporate affairs ministry has also given more time for independent directors of companies to register themselves in a databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) from end of September to end of December, Sitharaman said a tweet.

Companies have also been given extra time till end of December for filing forms related to creation or modification of any lien on their assets, under the Companies Act. In June, the government had rolled out a scheme which condoned a delay of seven months starting 1 March in reporting creation of charges on their physical or intangible assets in India or abroad.

A scheme allowing limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to make good their previous defaults has also been extended from end of September to end of December, Sitharaman tweeted. The LLP settlement Scheme, 2020 was launched in March to enable compliance by LLPs that were not able to file their documents due to accumulated late fee, which may have proved to be a financial burden.

Sitharaman said in her tweet that the relief was given in view of the continued disruption caused due to the pandemic in certain parts of the country and to provide greater ease of doing business.

