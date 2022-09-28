Govt favours more wide-body planes, aims to cut transit time

NEW DELHI :The government has held discussions with Indian airlines on exploring wide-body aircraft operations to build India as a global aviation hub, people aware of the development said. According to the discussions, the civil aviation ministry has asked low-fare airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet to explore the possibility of inducting wide-body aircraft into their fleet and has also asked full-service airlines such as Vistara and Air India to explore strengthening their wide-body aircraft fleet, the people cited above said.

