Govt gets 5,001 cr dividend from ONGC; dividend from CPSEs reach 23,797 cr

The government had in 2016 revised the dividend distribution policy of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) entities by asking them to pay 30% of post-tax profit or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher, as dividend every year. A week ago, the government received ₹914 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) . Ltd as a dividend tranche.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}