Govt imposes restrictions on import of low ash metallurgical coke for 6 months

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The government has imposed import restrictions on low ash metallurgical coke for six months from January 1 to June 30, 2025, according to a notification.

The government has also imposed quantitative restrictions (QR) on the imports from certain countries, including Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK.

Based on the recommendations of the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) in April this year, "....import of low ash metallurgical coke have been placed under restriction as per the country-wise QR for a period of six months, effective from January 1, 2025 up to June 30, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It said the imports would be allowed only against an import authorisation issued by the DGFT for the specified country during the six months.

However, the coke with high ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction.

The country wise restrictions are 51,276 tonnes for Australia, 78,646 tonnes for China, 2,49,771 tonnes for Colombia, 66,364 tonnes for Indonesia, 2,09,980 tonnes for Japan, 5,06,336 tones for Poland, Qatar (1,620 tonnes), Russia (89,182 tonnes), Singapore 46,478 tonnes), Switzerland (81,774 tonnes) the UK (76 tonnes), and others (45,662 tonnes).

Specified QRs are imposed for the imports during two quarters next year -- January-March and April-June.

It added that the country-wise QR will be effective from January 2025 and will cease automatically on June 30, next year.

"If required, the procedure in regard to seeking import authorisation from the DGFT shall be notified separately," it said, adding that the application for the imports can be filed on the DGFT website.

These imports are subject to certain conditions. Imports would be permitted through EDI (electronic data interchange) ports only to facilitate electronic/real-time monitoring of the allocated quota.