Govt in talks with Zydus Cadila for its covid-19 vaccine pricing

While the ministry has fixed price much below what the manufacturer demanded, the rate per shot would be more than Covishield and Covaxin, sources said. Zydus Cadila received approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D on August 20th. The vaccine from Ahmadabad bases pharmaceutical company India’s first indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for Covid-19 to be administered in humans including Children and adults 12 years and above. The three dose vaccine which when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.