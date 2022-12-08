Govt invests ₹5k crore in SWAMIH fund1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:16 PM IST
The fund aims to provide priority debt financing to complete stressed, brownfield and RERA-registered residential projects.
BENGALURU : The Union government has infused about ₹5,000 crore in SWAMIH Investment Fund I, helping the fund mark its final close of ₹15,530 crore. The SBICAP Ventures-managed fund invests in stressed residential projects.