Govt invites advisers to roll out LIC’s IPO

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) under the finance ministry issued the request for proposal (RFP) seeking to engage as many as two pre-transaction advisers for partial disinvestment of the government’s LIC stake through an IPO. The advisers will assist the government with legal inputs on the amendments needed to the LIC Act, especially with regard to the corporation’s future capital structure. The government needs to amend the LIC Act first.