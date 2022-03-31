Govt invites EOI for disinvestment of FSNL, last date for submission on May 5

Currently, FSNL specializes in the recovery and processing of scrap from slag and refuse generated during iron and steel making across different steel plants. They offer services for digging and haul of blast furnaces and steel melting shop slag at slag yards, processing of iron and steel skulls, mill rejects, and maintenance scrap as per the specific requirements of its customers. The Company also undertakes scarfing of metal slabs, crushing, and screening of LD slag to be used in sinter plants, blast furnaces, steel melting shops and rail ballast. It removes sludge and ash deposits from sludge compartments and ash ponds. It handles and neutralizes acid sludge in open-hearth muck dump.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}