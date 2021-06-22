Govt invites proposals to appoint advisors for IDBI Bank’s disinvestment

IDBI Bank last month reported a full-year profit for the first time in five years at ₹1,359 crore for FY21. The lender had reported a loss of ₹12,887 crore in fiscal 2019-20. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the bank, which came out of the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework in March, reported a nearly fourfold jump in net profit to ₹512 crore due to tax refund and higher net interest income. It had a year-earlier net profit of ₹135 crore.