Govt invites suggestions on draft Registration Bill 2025

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The government has sought public feedback on a draft bill on registration of documents affecting immovable property and other transactions that is aimed at providing secure, efficient and citizen-centric practices across the country.

The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, has prepared the draft ‘The Registration Bill 2025’, which once enacted will replace the pre-Constitution law -- The Registration Act, 1908.

In a statement issued here, the Rural Development Ministry said 'The Registration Act, 1908' has served as a cornerstone of the document registration system in India for over a century and provides a legal basis for the registration of documents affecting immovable property and other transactions.

"Over time, the role of registered documents has grown significantly in both public and private transactions, often forming the basis for financial, administrative, and legal decision-making. It is therefore essential that the process of registration is robust, reliable, and capable of adapting to evolving societal and technological developments," the Ministry said.

It said several states and Union territories have already introduced innovations such as online document submission and digital identity verification under the existing 1908 Act.

It added that it is equally important to clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of registering officers, enabling them to uphold the integrity and reliability of the registration process in a manner consistent with applicable law.

"Building upon these advancements, there is now a need to provide a harmonised and enabling legislative framework to support secure, efficient, and citizen-centric registration practices across the country.

"The Registration Bill, 2025 has been designed to realise this vision," the Ministry said.

They said as a part of pre-legislative consultative process, the draft ‘The Registration Bill, 2025’ has been uploaded on the website of Department of Land Resources for inviting suggestions from public in a prescribed Performa within a period of 30 days, on or before June 25.