Govt issues guidelines for 2nd PLI scheme for pharma worth Rs15,000 crore

The government on Tuesday announced the guidelines for the second production linked incentive scheme for pharmaceuticals worth ₹15,000 crore, wherein it will provide financial benefits for the manufacturing of various medicines, in-vitro diagnostics and their raw materials.

The incentive, which are akin to cashbacks, would be given over six years ending March 2029 and would be a proportion of incremental sales over and above the sales of that product in financial year 2019-2020, which has been set as the base year.

Department of Pharmaceuticals, which has formulated the scheme, has divided the products—which comprise of formulations, biopharmaceuticals, bulk drugs and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, among others—into three categories. The first and second categories would attract 10% incentive on incremental sales and the third category would attract 5% incentive.

The government has allocated ₹11,000 crore for the first category, which includes biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drugs, patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry, gene therapy drugs, orphan drugs, plant-based pharmaceuticals, among others—while it has set aside ₹2,250 crore for the second category that includes bulk drugs that are not among the 41 such products in the first PLI scheme.

The third category would get total of ₹1,750 crore and would include repurposed drugs, Auto-immune, anti-cancer drugs and anti-diabetic drugs, among others as well medicines not made in India and in-vitro diagnostics.

A company which has made or plans to make investments on or after 1 April 2020 will be considered as eligible investment under the scheme, the DoP said in its statement.

The DoP, through a selection committee, will chose a maximum of 55 applicants under the scheme, with applicants allowed to apply for more than one product across any of the three categories through a single application, provided they meet the criteria for each category.

To be eligible under the scheme, the company has to make investments worth anywhere between ₹50 lakhs to ₹50 crore, depending on the category of the drug and the company’s financial capability. The investment include cost of new plant and machinery, equipment and associated utilities, research and development, transfer of technology, product registration and expenditure incurred on building where plant and machinery are installed.

The government’s announcement comes a day after it announced that four applicants in the first PLI scheme withdrew following which the DoP selected four companies as replacement. The first scheme was aimed at boosting production of 41 bulk drugs, for which India is heavily dependent on imports, especially from China.

The government selected Solara Active Pharma Science under the PLI scheme for producing 1,1 cyclohexane diacetic acid, after the original applicant Saraca Laboratories withdrew its application.

For meropenem, the government selected Rajasthan Antibiotic in place of Anasia Lab Pvt Ltd, while Surya Remedies was replaced by Dhatri Lab for the anti-cancer drug ritonavir. Vital Laboratories replaced Surya Life Science for attracting incentive for producing levofloxacin.

Industry officials said that the withdrawal is a sign of the problems with the first scheme as instead of two or three participants for producing each bulk drug the government panel has selected one company for many bulk drugs in the first scheme.

“Selection of one company will create a monopolistic situation later when the scheme is implemented," an industry official said, on condition of anonymity, adding that the government has not allowed brownfield expansion and repurposing of existing facilities to produce any of the 41 bulk drugs in the first scheme which would have resulted in faster production timelines.

Even in the new scheme, guidelines for which were announced today, the government has said that only new facilities and equipment will be considered eligible under the scheme, and “no second hand/ used/ refurbished plant, machinery, equipment, utilities or research and development equipment shall be considered as eligible investment for the purpose of this scheme".

