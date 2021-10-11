The union government has issued a letter of intent to Tata group for sale of Air India for ₹18,000 crore, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Tatas now have to accept the LoI, post which the Share Purchase Agreement will be signed. Conditions precedent to the transactions would need to be satisfied by Tatas before they actually take over the operations.

"Normally within 14 days of acceptance of LOI, the SPA is signed. We expect the SPA to be signed fairly fast," he said.

. After SPA is signed, the regulatory approvals will have to come in following which the handover process starts.

"When they give the Letter of Acceptance, they will give payment security of 1.5 per cent of EV value which is ₹270 crore. ₹270 crore will be payment security in bank guarantee which will be received by us along with acceptance letter to the LoI," Pandey added.

Last Friday, the government named Tata Group as the winning bidder for Air India. This will give the group full control of Air India and its low-cost unit Air India Express as well as a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS).

The group will also assume ₹15,300 crore of Air India’s debt with the remaining ₹46,262 crore taken over by the government’s Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special company set up to hold half of the airline’s loans, four of its units and non-core assets. The Tata group will also have to pay ₹2,700 crore in cash to the government.

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable - it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Air India will give it access to a fleet of 117 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and Air India Express Ltd another 24 narrow-body aircraft besides control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas such as London's Heathrow.

With Air India, Vistara, and Air Asia having a current combined market share of 26.9%, the Tata Group will emerge as the second-largest domestic airline after Indigo once the consolidation of the operations of all three airlines is completed.

