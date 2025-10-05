Govt launches probe into e-commerce platforms over extra charges classified as Dark Pattern

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs has received several complaints against e-commerce platforms for charging extra fees under various names, a practice that the government has classified as a "dark pattern" that misleads and exploits consumers.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, shared the information on X, saying that the ministry has started a detailed investigation into the matter.

He said, "The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers. A detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinize these platforms closely. Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India's growing e-commerce sector."

The post followed a user on X sharing a screenshot from an e-commerce website that listed multiple additional fees, including "Offer Handling Fee," "Payment Handling Fee," and "Protect Promise Fee."

These charges comparatively increased the total cost of the item, even after discounts were applied, resulting in customers paying more than the displayed price.

Following the minister's response, several users joined the discussion, expressing their dissatisfaction and sharing similar experiences. Many pointed out that such extra charges were becoming common across different platforms, making online shopping more expensive and confusing. Some users also questioned the transparency of these practices, calling for stricter monitoring and regulation.

Dark patterns refer to manipulative design strategies or pricing tactics employed by digital platforms to deceive consumers into making unintended purchases or incurring hidden fees. The Department of Consumer Affairs has been actively identifying and warning against such practices in recent months, with a focus on protecting users in India's rapidly expanding digital market.