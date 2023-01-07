Govt, LIC strategic sale in IDBI Bank to move second stage, receive multiple expression of interest2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 06:43 PM IST
The Indian government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) strategic stake sale to the tune of 60.72% in IDBI Bank are set to move to the second stage. DIPAM secretary on Saturday said the government received multiple expressions of interest (EoI) for the divestment of IDBI Bank. Both government and LIC are looking to offload 60.72% together in the Mumbai-headquartered lender.