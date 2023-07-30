Govt likely to get a majority stake in HPCL, will infuse capital in fuel retailors2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The government plans to provide financial support to fuel retailers including HPCL, which incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates last year
Union Government is set to get a significant stake in the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as it plans to provide financial support to fuel retailers, which incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates last year, the officials said. This comes as the government asked fuel retailers like IOC and BPCL to launch rights issues. It advised HPCL to make a preferential share allotment to the government.
