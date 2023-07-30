The government allotted ₹30,000 crore of support to state-run oil retailers and keeping all things constant, the government will be left with ₹9,000 crore to 10,000 crore after the rights issues of IOC and BPCL. The amount is expected to be used for HPCL which has a current market capitalization of ₹39,650 crore. The officials said that it will translate into a significant stake depending on the prices of the shares.