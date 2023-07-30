Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / News/  Govt likely to get a majority stake in HPCL, will infuse capital in fuel retailors

Govt likely to get a majority stake in HPCL, will infuse capital in fuel retailors

2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • The government plans to provide financial support to fuel retailers including HPCL, which incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates last year

The move comes five years after the government decided to sell its entire 51.1% stake in HPCL to ONGC

Union Government is set to get a significant stake in the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as it plans to provide financial support to fuel retailers, which incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates last year, the officials said. This comes as the government asked fuel retailers like IOC and BPCL to launch rights issues. It advised HPCL to make a preferential share allotment to the government.

Union Government is set to get a significant stake in the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as it plans to provide financial support to fuel retailers, which incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates last year, the officials said. This comes as the government asked fuel retailers like IOC and BPCL to launch rights issues. It advised HPCL to make a preferential share allotment to the government.

The government allotted 30,000 crore of support to state-run oil retailers and keeping all things constant, the government will be left with 9,000 crore to 10,000 crore after the rights issues of IOC and BPCL. The amount is expected to be used for HPCL which has a current market capitalization of 39,650 crore. The officials said that it will translate into a significant stake depending on the prices of the shares.

The government allotted 30,000 crore of support to state-run oil retailers and keeping all things constant, the government will be left with 9,000 crore to 10,000 crore after the rights issues of IOC and BPCL. The amount is expected to be used for HPCL which has a current market capitalization of 39,650 crore. The officials said that it will translate into a significant stake depending on the prices of the shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The move comes five years after the government decided to sell its entire 51.1% stake in HPCL to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for 36,915 crore. It was part government disinvestment program, but the government still maintained indirect control over HPCL through state-owned ONGC. This indirect control is the reason why all three state-run fuel retailers- IOC, BPCL, and HPCL decided to not burden consumers with an increase in fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Compensation for losses

The oil companies recorded a combined net loss of 21,201.18 crore between April and September 2022. Despite accounting for an unpaid LPG subsidy of 22,000 crore over the past two years, they still experienced significant losses during that period. Although oil prices decreased, the freeze on fuel prices remained in place, which helped the retailers partially offset some of their losses.

The capital infusion by the government is for supporting energy transition projects on the face of it, but the real objective is to compensate for the losses incurred, the officials added.

Actual investment is expected to cross 30,000

Fitch Ratings previously mentioned that the total amount of money being invested in the companies might be more than what was initially allocated in the budget. This increase could happen because other smaller investors may also join in and contribute money during the rights issues.

“All three oil marketing companies (OMCs) last year announced targets to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions (those directly emitted by the firm itself and those indirectly stemming from its energy or cooling purchases) to zero. BPCL and HPCL seek to do so by 2040, and IOC by 2046," the rating agency said.

"We believe the OMCs have the execution capabilities to carry out these plans, but such long-term targets inevitably remain subject to risks, including energy demand-supply mismatches, slow or insufficient technological or policy progress, and lack of infrastructure," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.