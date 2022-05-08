Last month, on April 22, MoPSW had directed the SCI to I to expedite the process of demerger of non-core assets of SCI to SCILAL and also requested the Board of SCI to review the demerger scheme for demerging the non-core assets of SCI to SCILAL including Shipping House, Mumbai, and MTI, Powai to complete the process of de-merging all the non-core assets to the new company SCILAL on immediate basis prior to the completion of Share Purchase Agreement and suggested certain modification in the Scheme.