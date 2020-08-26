Govt looks to mop up 5,020 crore through stake sale in HAL

Mumbai: The government will sell up to 15% of its stake in fight jet maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer sale, which is likely to fetch it around ₹5,020 crore, as it looks to mobilize resources amid the Covid-19-induced pressure on its finances.

In a stock exchange filing, HAL said that the government will sell 33.43 million shares, or 10% stake, to institutional and retail investors on 26 and 27 August. It added that in case of oversubscription, the government would sell up to another 5% stake or 16.71 million shares.

The floor price for the share sale has been set at ₹1,001 per share, a significant discount to the closing price of ₹1,177.75 apiece of the stock on Wednesday.

The government currently holds 89.97% stake in HAL. The government had sold a 10% stake in HAL’s IPO in 2018, raising around Rs4,229 crore.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused major problems for the Indian government, which had set itself an ambitious divestment target of Rs2.1 trillion for this fiscal.

Earlier this month, the government extended the deadline for submission of bid for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPLC). This was the fourth such extension of the bid submission deadline. The government had first called for BPCL bids in March.

The BPCL divestment is critical for the government to meet this year’s target.

Meanwhile, the government is also preparing Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) for an initial public offering. Two pre-IPO advisors have been recently appointed to help the government prepare LIC for its stock market debut.

The government is also planning to sell part of its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) and has recently invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the sale process.

