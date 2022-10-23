Govt looking to sell stake in listed rail firms

The boards of CPSEs were recently empowered to decide on minority stake sales, strategic disinvestment and sale of their subsidiaries, as well as the sale of their stakes in joint ventures, the third person said. CPSEs can send such proposals to the line ministries, who then recommend it to the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), which then proposes the same to a so-called alternative mechanism—an empowered group of ministers comprising Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and minister of the administrative department or respective ministry—for in-principle approval. Following the approval, the CPSE is directed by the respective ministry to undertake the transaction.