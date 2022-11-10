Govt may bar firms violating Fame-II localization norms3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 12:57 AM IST
- The norms mandates at least 50% local sourcing of components for EV manufacturing
NEW DELHI :
If companies are found violating localization norms under the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme during the ongoing investigation, they may be penalized and barred from participating in the scheme, and the subsidies offered could be reclaimed by the Centre, said a top government official in the know, seeking anonymity.