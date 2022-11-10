Govt may bar firms violating Fame-II localization norms

Responding to a query, Okinawa founder and managing director Jeetender Sharma said: “We have been following the Fame-II guidelines and adhered to all guidelines that are notified by the government. We shared all the documentation with testing agencies to their satisfaction. We are meeting 50% DVA criteria, as per government norms. Currently, we are continuing with the subsidies for dealers and customers. At Okinawa, we ensure the highest quality standards are met in all our products and processes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}