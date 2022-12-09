Govt may seek EoI for Concor disinvestment in Jan, extend IDBI Bank bid deadline

The terms and conditions of the transaction have been made more attractive as the government has allowed foreign funds, and investment vehicles incorporated outside India can own more than 51% in IDBI Bank. The government will adopt a two-stage process for divestment. In the first stage, bidders that meet initial eligibility criteria must clear a ‘fit and proper’ assessment by the Reserve Bank of India and get security clearance from the home ministry. Then, qualified bidders will sign a confidentiality agreement with the government and proceed to the second stage, where financial bids will be sought.