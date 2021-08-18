Govt mulls proposal to bring LLPs, PSBs under CSR ambit

At present, CSR is mandatory only for entities incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013. Section 135 of the Act mandates that firms with a net worth of at least ₹500 crore or revenue of ₹1,000 crore or net profit of ₹5 crore should spend at least 2% of their average net profit made during the three preceding financial years on activities such as sanitation, education, healthcare, poverty alleviation and the environment. Small firms do not come under the ambit of mandatory CSR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}