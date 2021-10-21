Govt  must  keep  tabs  on  inflation and underlying consumption: Sanjiv Mehta

If inflation in key commodities like palm oil, crude oil-based derivatives that we use in freight and the tea business was about 100 in 2020-2021, we are now talking about 1.6 to 1.8X. This is not normal inflation. In some of the commodities, inflation has been pretty much unprecedented. When you have this kind of inflation, then our endeavour always is that we should first protect the consumer franchise. We don’t want to lose consumers. The second important bit is, we look at all the lines of the P&L (profit and loss statement) to see where we can optimize cost or leverage more savings. Then we take the price increase in a calibrated manner and try to keep the price-value equation intact. And the third is, we keep the business model intact. Our Ebitda margin is very healthy at 25%, and our endeavour is to ensure they’re within 24-25%.

