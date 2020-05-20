Govt needs to look at 5G like it sees power and water: Nivruti Rai

There will surely be an impact especially in 2020 and 2021. Many of the IT companies have adopted work-from-home practices but the MSMEs are not (adopting). So, in the short term, there will be a glitch but the pandemic has given companies and India a longer-term opportunity where we can come together as an industry with the government and accelerate our growth. I am building a tech roadmap for the sector along with some industry stalwarts, looking at what VC funding will be required for that. 2020 will be tough, but we are looking at how we can accelerate and catch up in 2022.