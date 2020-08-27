Govt needs to usher in reforms: Bhargava

“I believe the pandemic is creating greater awareness among all the people in the country—that this is the time to make radical changes in the way we do our work," Bhargava said. “This is the time when we should take steps which should lead to much faster growth of the economy, which means much faster growth of manufacturing. And I believe this is possible, but it does require all of us to do things that are quite apparent. So, my approach to this is to say that all of us should understand the changes that are required, to participate and support the government policies, bringing about those changes and make India a more competitive manufacturing country."