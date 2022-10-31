Govt nod to 42 firms for design-led PLI scheme

According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive. The companies include Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson’s partner Jabil, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, VVDN and HFCL. “It (investment) is expected to generate additional sales of ₹2.45 trillion and create additional employment of 44,000 over the scheme period," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. “India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment."