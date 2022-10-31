Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Govt nod to 42 firms for design-led PLI scheme

Govt nod to 42 firms for design-led PLI scheme

1 min read . 11:15 PM ISTLivemint
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive

NEW DELHI :The government has granted approval to 42 companies for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, and has received investment commitments of 4,115 crore.

NEW DELHI :The government has granted approval to 42 companies for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, and has received investment commitments of 4,115 crore.

According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive. The companies include Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson’s partner Jabil, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, VVDN and HFCL. “It (investment) is expected to generate additional sales of 2.45 trillion and create additional employment of 44,000 over the scheme period," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. “India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive. The companies include Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson’s partner Jabil, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, VVDN and HFCL. “It (investment) is expected to generate additional sales of 2.45 trillion and create additional employment of 44,000 over the scheme period," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. “India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a design-led PLI scheme for telecom and networking products in her budget, to create a robust domestic value chain, which provided an additional incentive of 1% over and above existing incentives for products designed and manufactured in India. Design-led PLI scheme was launched in June and applications were invited for availing the benefits for five years starting 1 April. Existing firms under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products were allowed to add products and apply for the design-led incentives, besides moving the five -year period by a year.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP