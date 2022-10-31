Govt nod to 42 firms for design-led PLI scheme

NEW DELHI :The government has granted approval to 42 companies for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, and has received investment commitments of ₹4,115 crore.
NEW DELHI :The government has granted approval to 42 companies for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, and has received investment commitments of ₹4,115 crore.
According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive. The companies include Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson’s partner Jabil, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, VVDN and HFCL. “It (investment) is expected to generate additional sales of ₹2.45 trillion and create additional employment of 44,000 over the scheme period," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. “India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment."
According to the ministry of communications, all companies will get 4-7% incentive on incremental sales of the manufactured goods, while 17 firms applied for an additional incentive of 1% for design-led manufacturing, that will get 5-8% incentive. The companies include Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson’s partner Jabil, Flextronics, Tejas Networks, VVDN and HFCL. “It (investment) is expected to generate additional sales of ₹2.45 trillion and create additional employment of 44,000 over the scheme period," the ministry said in a statement on Monday. “India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a design-led PLI scheme for telecom and networking products in her budget, to create a robust domestic value chain, which provided an additional incentive of 1% over and above existing incentives for products designed and manufactured in India. Design-led PLI scheme was launched in June and applications were invited for availing the benefits for five years starting 1 April. Existing firms under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products were allowed to add products and apply for the design-led incentives, besides moving the five -year period by a year.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.