Govt not to waive fees on late filing of company documents

Professionals are of the view that a fee waiver may do good. Noorul Hassan, partner with Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys said during covid, the government had extended the relaxation from paying additional fee but it has not been extended this year. “Paying the additional fee for delay in filing financial statements and annual returns may take care of the breaches in compliance. We usually do not file for condonation of delay. One consequence of not being compliant with the filing of annual returns or financial statements for three consecutive financial years is that it results in disqualification of directors," said Hassan. He also said that there may be a case for a waiver of additional fee at least for small companies as it increases their compliance burden.