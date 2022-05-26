Govt okays residual stake sale of HZL

The Cabinet also decided to wind up Bharat Gold Mines and transfer its land and other assets to the National Land Monetisation Corp. This will be monetized. A part of its land will be transferred to the Karnataka government for industrial development or building a township. The Cabinet also approved the modalities for the land transfer. The five-decade-old company under the department of mines has been mining and producing gold mainly from the Kolar goldfields, but its operation became unviable and has remained closed since 2001.