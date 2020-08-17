Govt order on EV sale sans batteries faces criticism

Mahesh Babu, managing director and chief executive, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, said no country in the world allows registration of EVs without pre-fitted batteries. The government’s move “has not been thought through" and the industry has not been consulted on the issue, he added. “We will explain to the government that this notification has created confusion. Up to the sale of the vehicle, the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) takes the responsibility of vehicle safety. A vehicle is tested, manufactured and sold as an integrated unit and the OEM is responsible for warranty."