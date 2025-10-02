Govt orders fair probe as Wintrack halts India operations, accusing Chennai Customs of 'bribery, harassment'

The Central Government has ordered a fair and transparent probe after Wintrack Inc announced its exit from India, citing “bribery” demands and “harassment” from Chennai Customs, Tamil Nadu.

“The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“The Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). (@wintrackinc). The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.”

It further said, “A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence.”

“In recent years, the Government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution — with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.”