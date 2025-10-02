Govt orders fair probe as Wintrack halts India operations, accusing Chennai Customs of 'bribery, harassment'

The Central Government has ordered a fair and transparent probe after Wintrack Inc announced its exit from India, citing “bribery” demands and “harassment” from Chennai Customs, Tamil Nadu.
“The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
It further said, “A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence.”
“In recent years, the Government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution — with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.”
“The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that the Government is committed to enhancing ease of doing business.”
