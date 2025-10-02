Govt orders fair probe as Wintrack halts India operations, accusing Chennai Customs of 'bribery, harassment'

The Central Government has ordered a fair and transparent probe after Wintrack Inc announced its exit from India, citing “bribery” demands and “harassment” from Chennai Customs, Tamil Nadu. In a statement, The Ministry of Finance said that the Department of Revenue at the ministry has been asked to start a “fair, transparent” probe into the allegations against Chennai Customs. It said the government has taken cognizance of the matter rained by Wintrack.

Advertisement

“The Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). (@wintrackinc). The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.”

It further said that a senior officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed enquiry. “A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence,” it said.

“In recent years, the Government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution — with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.”

Advertisement

“The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that the Government is committed to enhancing ease of doing business.”

What did Wintrack allege? In a statement on X, the Wintrack Inc alleged that it was ending all import/export operations in the country, citing “harassment” by Chennai Customs.

“From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India. For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us,” it said.

Wintrack also alleged that the Chennai Customs also retaliated after they exposed their bribery demands. “After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India,” it said.

Advertisement

In response, the Chennai Customs denied the bribery allegations and claimed that the accusation of harassment and non-cooperation were demonstrably false.

The firm’s selective narrative was a deliberate tactic to pressure officials into releasing cargo without following due process, it said, responding to the accusation on its official handle.

“The importer's social media posts reveal a calculated pattern: allegations of corruption when facing legitimate scrutiny, followed by deletion of his thread when facts of violation by importer are placed on record,” the Chennai Customs said.