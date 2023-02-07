Vodafone Idea approves allotment of shares to Govt; GoI holds 33.44% in co
The government on Friday directed Vodafone Idea Ltd to issue equity shares against interest on deferred AGR and spectrum dues of ₹16,133 crore that it owes.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said that the company's board of directors has approved the allotment of 16,133,184,899 equity share to the government. This approval means that the government holds 33.44 per cent of Vodafone Idea.
