Vodafone Idea approves allotment of shares to Govt; GoI holds 33.44% in co

"Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today (i.e. on 7th February, 2023), approved the allotment of 16,133,184,899 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per equity share aggregating to Rs. 161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India)," said Vodafone Idea in its regulator filing.