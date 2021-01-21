Govt plans to sell TCL stake for 8,000 cr

The sale will mark the government’s exit from the erstwhile Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), which was privatized in 2002. “Part of the stake will be sold through OFS and on the discovered price, and the rest of the stake will be sold to Tatas. Though how much exactly will be sold through OFS has not been decided yet, the cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved selling up to 16% stake through OFS and the remaining to Tatas," a finance ministry official said seeking anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}