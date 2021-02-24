Govt prepares to divest Air India’s ground handling ops

Govt prepares to divest Air India’s ground handling ops3 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Finance ministry may soon issue a preliminary document for interested bidders for Air India Airport Services Ltd
The government is preparing to separately sell Air India Ltd’s profitable ground-handling unit with the privatization of the national carrier making progress.
The finance ministry may soon issue a preliminary document for interested bidders for Air India Airport Services Ltd (AI APS), a senior official in the ministry said on condition of anonymity.
