NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering a fresh capital infusion of up to ₹5,000 crore into three loss-making and financially weak public sector general insurers—United India Insurance Co. (UIIC), National Insurance Co. (NIC) and Oriental Insurance Co. (OIC), according to two people aware of the discussions. The move follows a brief earnings turnaround last year that failed to translate into sustained balance-sheet repair.
Govt weighs ₹5,000 crore capital infusion for three PSU insurers as losses return
SummaryAfter a brief profit uptick in FY25 failed to repair balance sheets, the Centre is revisiting a capital plan to shore up solvency and pave the way for consolidation or sale of state-owned general insurers.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering a fresh capital infusion of up to ₹5,000 crore into three loss-making and financially weak public sector general insurers—United India Insurance Co. (UIIC), National Insurance Co. (NIC) and Oriental Insurance Co. (OIC), according to two people aware of the discussions. The move follows a brief earnings turnaround last year that failed to translate into sustained balance-sheet repair.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More