NEW DELHI : As part of its attempt to curb unethical marketing practices by pharma companies, the department of pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog member, health, Dr V.K. Paul reached out to lobby groups including Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India to work on a deterrence plan.

In a meeting on Uniform Code of Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practice, committee chairman Paul on Friday sought the views of the pharmaceutical industry lobby groups. The Centre formed the committee to put in place an effective code of ethics for pharma companies following directions from union health minister. While the representatives of the associations agreed with government’s view to curb such unethical practices, they had reservation on a proposed law to regulate the industry, as it could create “unnecessary trouble and pain" for drugmakers. “The pharma association said they don’t want unethical marketing practices. Pharma lobby is fully in support with the government and also monitoring actions of the pharma companies. The discussion has not gone at the level whether a separate law has to be created to regulate the companies," said a government official in the know.

“However, one association said if an a law is being framed, it should not create a compliance burden, instead should be smooth. It should not create unnecessary trouble and pain to the industry on compliance," he added. The meeting follows allegations that Micro Labs Ltd, makers of Dolo 650, offered freebies worth 1,000 cr to doctors during the pandemic to promote the anti-fever drug according to an I-T department probe.

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
