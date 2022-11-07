Govt pushes to curb freebies for doctors1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 01:22 AM IST
- The Centre formed the committee to put in place an effective code of ethics for pharma companies
NEW DELHI : As part of its attempt to curb unethical marketing practices by pharma companies, the department of pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog member, health, Dr V.K. Paul reached out to lobby groups including Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India to work on a deterrence plan.