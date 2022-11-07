Govt pushes to curb freebies for doctors

In a meeting on Uniform Code of Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practice, committee chairman Paul on Friday sought the views of the pharmaceutical industry lobby groups. The Centre formed the committee to put in place an effective code of ethics for pharma companies following directions from union health minister. While the representatives of the associations agreed with government’s view to curb such unethical practices, they had reservation on a proposed law to regulate the industry, as it could create “unnecessary trouble and pain" for drugmakers. “The pharma association said they don’t want unethical marketing practices. Pharma lobby is fully in support with the government and also monitoring actions of the pharma companies. The discussion has not gone at the level whether a separate law has to be created to regulate the companies," said a government official in the know.