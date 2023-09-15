Govt receives ₹1487 crore from NTPC as dividend tranche1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The government has received about ₹1487 crore from state-owned power corporation NTPC as dividend tranche, Secretary, DIPAM said in a tweet. The development comes days after NTPC announced the payment of its Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company released ₹2908.99 crore which constituted 30% of the paid-up equity share capital.