Govt receives 2,000 crore dividend from 2 CPSEs

Govt receives 2,000 crore dividend from 2 CPSEs

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST Dilasha Seth

  • With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs have exceeded 43,000 crore, inching closer to the revised estimates for 2021-22

The government has received 1939 crore  as dividend from state-owned IOCL and 67 crore from CONCOR as dividend tranches, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs have exceeded 43000 crore, inching closer to the revised estimates for 2021-22.The revised Budget estimate for dividends from CPSEs was lowered to 46,000 crore from 50027 crore estimated in the Budget earlier.In 2021-22, the Budget had pegged receipts from dividends of CPSEs at 50,027 crore.The government had in 2016 revised the dividend distribution policy of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) entities by asking them to pay 30% of post-tax profit or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher, as dividend every year.A week ago, the government received 914 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) . Ltd as a dividend tranche.

