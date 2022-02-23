Govt receives 2,000 crore dividend from 2 CPSEs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government has received ₹1939 crore as dividend from state-owned IOCL and ₹67 crore from CONCOR as dividend tranches, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs have exceeded ₹43000 crore, inching closer to the revised estimates for 2021-22.The revised Budget estimate for dividends from CPSEs was lowered to ₹46,000 crore from ₹50027 crore estimated in the Budget earlier.In 2021-22, the Budget had pegged receipts from dividends of CPSEs at ₹50,027 crore.The government had in 2016 revised the dividend distribution policy of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) entities by asking them to pay 30% of post-tax profit or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher, as dividend every year.A week ago, the government received ₹914 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) . Ltd as a dividend tranche. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has received ₹1939 crore as dividend from state-owned IOCL and ₹67 crore from CONCOR as dividend tranches, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs have exceeded ₹43000 crore, inching closer to the revised estimates for 2021-22.The revised Budget estimate for dividends from CPSEs was lowered to ₹46,000 crore from ₹50027 crore estimated in the Budget earlier.In 2021-22, the Budget had pegged receipts from dividends of CPSEs at ₹50,027 crore.The government had in 2016 revised the dividend distribution policy of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) entities by asking them to pay 30% of post-tax profit or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher, as dividend every year.A week ago, the government received ₹914 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) . Ltd as a dividend tranche.