Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; C S Rajan named Non-Executive Chairman2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the Managing Director, according to the company
Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the Managing Director, according to the company
Listen to this article
The government has reshuffled the board of IL&FS Ltd, which is undergoing debt resolution process, with existing board member C S Rajan being redesignated as the Non-Executive Chairman.